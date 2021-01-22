208 Redial: Fruitland High band members perform in the 2001 inaugural parade

We take a look back to 20 years ago when 7 band members traveled to Washington, D.C. for a very special performance to celebrate our new president.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Editors note: This story originally aired on January 16, 2001.

Normally, tens of thousands of people would have been in Washington, D.C. this week to witness the swearing in of the newest president and vice president of the United States.

Like a lot of things these last 12 months, the normal pomp gave way to the current circumstance of the coronavirus. That didn't stop Idaho from playing a part.

There have been many other presidential inaugurations where Idahoans were integral. Like in 2001 when seven students from Fruitland High School were invited to perform at then-President George W. Bush's inaugural parade.



Seven students from Fruitland High School have every reason to toot their own horns.

"This is once in a lifetime I ever get to do something," trumpet player Tera Hale said. "I'm so excited."

"It's definitely an experience," trumpet player Bart Plocker said. "I'm from podunk Fruitland. We have 400 people in our high school."

Hale, Plocker, and their bandmates were part of the 'Troopers Drum and Bugle Corp' out of Wyoming. The group was specifically requested by then-Vice President, and Wyoming native, Dick Cheney.

"I marched in the Corp in 1999 and 2000 and they said anyone who marched before can come and play in this parade and how are you going to refuse a once in a lifetime opportunity," Plocker said.

Days before the performance pressure builds.

"You have to march and play down the street but not only that you have to make sure you look exactly like everyone else or then it's not worth it," Plocker said.

After all, it's the most important parade in four years. And while everyone else has had plenty of practice time...



"We're pulling in people from 39 different places in the country and the only rehearsal we get is when we get back to Washington, D.C. So we're gonna put in some long days," Band Director Joel Williams said.



"To get to march down the street and see the President and the Vice President and that whole thing that's happening there in Washington, D.C., in our nation's capitol," Williams said. "It's just an outstanding experience."



And not to toot their own horns but...



So that story was before the 2001 inauguration.



We we wanted to find out what it was like during and after that once in a lifetime, outstanding experience.



We tracked down Bart Plocher, the trumpet player you saw from 2001.



That was his senior year of high school, and he had spent the previous three summers with troopers - traveling by bus and visiting more than 30 states to perform.



None bigger, though than that District of Columbia parade.



"What sticks out the most for me to be completely frank was that it was cold and raining the entire time we were there," Plocher said. "You know rains just pouring down, coming off the horns and we're wearing these double breasted military inspired uniforms, and it wasn't the most comfortable experience in the world."



"I think Drew Carey was there and I remember him coming over and talking to people in line at the parade, so it was a neat to see a celebrity for a small town kid from Idaho, that was a deal," he said.



"When you look back on that do you think about how unique of an opportunity and how cool it was?" asked Brian Holmes.

"Yeah. This is something that happens every four years, there's only been a handful, 59 or whatever the number is," Plocher said. "This is not exactly been something that happens every day, it's pretty momentous to be part of it."

"Just being able to be a part of that ceremony, that democratic process, it's pretty remarkable. You know it felt like the embodiment of patriotism in a lot of ways."



Bart graduated from the University of Idaho in 2005 and now lives in South Dakota, works for a bio fuels company and has three young kids.

We asked if he still plays the trumpet and he said occasionally. But the loud horn doesn't always mix with toddlers trying to sleep.



Bart says he still keeps in touch with the troopers he traveled with to D.C.



And Joel Williams is still the band director for Fruitland High School.

