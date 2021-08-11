208 Redial: Answering the call

In 1998, John Miller went to learn one of the most difficult and tongue-twisting jobs you didn't know existed: the fast-paced practice of auctioneering.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired on Nov. 8, 1998.

November 8 is National Tongue Twister Day. Whether you're a "Peter Piper" fan or more of a "Woodchuck chucker", there's a twister every tongue can't handle.

On this day back in 1998, John Miller went to learn one of the most difficult and tongue-twisting jobs you didn't know existed: the fast-paced practice of auctioneering.

John Miller spoke with Alan Armstrong, an auctioneer, more than 20 years ago. He said Armstrong could probably sell anything, even selling John on the idea that he might be able to be an auctioneer.

Whether it's an old typewriter or an antique piece of jewelry, all the goods need to be sold. And the excitement of an auction can make that happen.