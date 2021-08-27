208 Redial: Remembering Kohl, a dog with a job

In 2018, KTVB went behind the scenes to find out what Kohl's workday for Boise State games was like.

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, an icon of Boise State University passed away in the loving arms of his owners. Cowboy Kohl, Boise State's official tee dog and the bat dog for the Boise Hawks, passed away Thursday, according to his trainers.

During Boise State football games, Kohl anxiously waited along the sidelines for his moment to shine. After every Broncos kickoff, Kohl would run onto The Blue to retrieve the kickoff tee.

In the summers, Kohl had a similar job with the Boise Hawks baseball team, where he would run onto the field and grab bats following hits.

While Kohl was a busy dog, he always made time for fans. Throughout his life, his trainers said he made more than 500 media appearances on local and national TV.

Following Kohl's death, The 208 wanted to remember this Boise State legend by redialing it to Joe Parris' report on dogs with jobs.

Britta Closson, Kohl’s owner and trainer at Positive Pets Dog Training, told KTVB at the time that Kohl knows his job and loves it, and climbs to cloud nine while on the sidelines of games.

Much like the Broncos football, it takes a lot of practice to perfect his technique.

"Basically using food and motivators to teach functional behaviors and making sure that they can behave around heavy distractions, like a Boise State game," Closson explained.

When game day arrives, Kohl works to stay concentrated as he gets ready. But as he trots around the stadium, he always makes time for his fans.

Finally, after much anticipation, Kohl runs to his position and waits for the Broncos to score.

"His million dollar reward is retrieving the tee," Closson said.

