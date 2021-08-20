208 Redial: Maintaining the fairways for the Albertsons Boise Open

In September of 2001, KTVB spent the early hours of the morning with the Hillcrest grounds crew as they prepared for the opening tee.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired on Sept. 20, 2001.

The Albertsons Boise Open has brought some of the best up-and-coming golfers to Idaho over the last 32 years, including gold-medalist Xander Schauffele, Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler and the man himself Arnold Palmer.

The tournament is part of the Korn Ferry tour, which is the developmental tour for the PGA tour. It features professional golfers who have either not received a PGA Tour card or dropped out of the PGA Tour.

The Boise Open is also a major fundraiser for local charities, such as the Idaho Foodbank.

Earlier this week, Albertsons and Chevron announced a $2.9 million donation, the largest ever in the tournament's history. In the 32 years the tournament has taken place, more than $30 million has been raised for local charities.

Some of the greatest golfers have walked the fairways at Hillcrest Country Club, but its not easy to maintain the 6,825 yard par-71 layout for some of the best amateur golfers hoping to earn their PGA Tour card.

Taking care of a large spack that holds such an important event is not easy. In September of 2001, KTVB spent the early hours of the morning with the Hillcrest grounds crew as they prepared for the opening tee.