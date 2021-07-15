x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

Starlight Mountain Theatre presents Broadway musicals in an outdoor theater

Hidden on the banks of the scenic Payette River, Starlight Mountain Theater presents its 22nd season
Credit: Starlight Mountain Theatre

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s summer family tradition is back as Starlight Mountain Theatre presents its 22nd season of Broadway musicals under the stars! Experience family-friendly entertainment like never before in the beautiful outdoor theater in Garden Valley located just one hour north of Boise.

This season’s plays include all-time favorites:

  • Mary Poppins
  • Sugar “Some Like it Hot”
  • Singin’ in the Rain
  • The Spitfire Grill

The season runs through September 4. For more information, click here.

RELATED: 208 Redial: Remembering Ed Davis of the Starlight Mountain Theatre

RELATED: Where's Larry? Starlight Mountain Theatre

Starlight Mountain Theatre performs during KTVB's News at Noon - 2009