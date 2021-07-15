Starlight Mountain Theatre presents Broadway musicals in an outdoor theater

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho’s summer family tradition is back as Starlight Mountain Theatre presents its 22nd season of Broadway musicals under the stars! Experience family-friendly entertainment like never before in the beautiful outdoor theater in Garden Valley located just one hour north of Boise.
This season’s plays include all-time favorites:
- Mary Poppins
- Sugar “Some Like it Hot”
- Singin’ in the Rain
- The Spitfire Grill
The season runs through September 4. For more information, click here.
Starlight Mountain Theatre performs during KTVB's News at Noon - 2009