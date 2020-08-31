208 Redial: Remembering Ed Davis of the Starlight Mountain Theatre

Ed Davis, the founder of the Starlight Mountain Theatre, passed away Friday morning. KTVB is honoring him with a look back at his beloved outdoor theatre.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: This story originally aired in 2016.

The Southern Idaho art community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Ed Davis, the founder of the Starlight Mountain Theatre, suffered a heart attack last Monday and passed away Friday morning.

If you've ever been to the outdoor theatre nestled along a bend in the Payette River and enjoyed watching a movie as nature came alive in the background, you have Ed Davis to thank.

Nearly two decades ago, the then 40-year-old theatre professor was told nobody would drive to Garden Valley and pay money to see a show in an outdoor theatre.

It seemed that way during the first month as players performed before crowds of less than a dozen people.

Since then, more than 150,000 people have loved and laughed through the summer season at the Starlight Mountain Theatre.

Four years ago, KTVB's Brian Holmes made the trip to the theatre to speak with Davis about getting it back after it almost closed permanently for financial reasons.

But the community and his family had too much love for Davis to let that happen.

His family is currently making funeral arrangements. Throughout this time, a fundraiser is being held to help his family with his medical bills.

You can order a "Starlight Strong" t-shirt by clicking here. 100% of the proceeds will be going to Davis' family.

