Where's Larry? Starlight Mountain Theatre

The Covid-19 pandemic has halted, cancelled or delayed nearly every event and that is true for Starlight Mountain Theatre. However, because it is an outdoor theater they will have a season but the start will be delayed until June 13. The theater is located in the Garden Valley area near Crouch. All 5 of the musicals will performed but some performance dates did have to be cancelled. You can reserve tickets in advance for the show you want to see and some are offered as dinner shows. In addition there is limited camping space for both RV's and tent camping that can also be reserved.