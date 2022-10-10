Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise

Over 150 dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society.

BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon.

The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.

The animals made the journey in order to make room for the continual influx of homeless and lost pets near areas affected by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane has also damaged buildings and has led to staffing shortages, which makes it impossible for the shelters there to operate at full capacity.

The receiving shelters will evaluate each pet and make sure to follow up with any necessary medical care, prior to being put up for adoption.

