100 Hole Hike raises $56,000 for First Tee Idaho

The funds will buy clubs for kids and remove other financial barriers that often prevent kids from participating in golf.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — A field of 16 teed it up at Pierce Park Greens to raise money for First Tee Idaho.

The group played 100 holes each - from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. - earning money toward the program for every hole completed. Each golfer recruited sponsors and donors on an individual basis.

In total, the 16-man crew raised more than $56,000. They branded the event the "100 Hole Hike."

First Tee will use these funds to buy golf clubs for kids and remove other barriers of entry to the sport, according to First Tee Idaho Board of Directors member Craig Naylor.

The program teaches kids the game of golf through 9 core values. These same values translate to life off the course.

"First of all, we want them to be a golfer for life at whatever level they want to be. But most importantly, our goal is to have them be successful in anything they want to do by the values and the skills we've provided them at the First Tee," Naylor said.

As proven by the field of competitors at Pierce Park, these values are timeless.

At first glance, one might assume 14-year-old Reid Hoppock has nothing in common with playing partners twice - or maybe even three times - his age.

"I've only just met them today," Reid said.

But the golfer is in good company. Today, Reid stands beside former Oregon Duck golfer JJ Astorquia and former Canadian Tour winner Joe Panzeri.

"Reid reminds me a lot of JJ and myself when we were younger. He just loves the game of golf. Obviously has a lot of talent and attitude. I love the fact he's got great confidence. He's got a great future," Panzeri said.

Panzeri's comments are not limited to boundaries of the course. Because he and Astorquia know firsthand the broad-based value of golf-course education.

"There's very few people that get to make a living out of it. That's for sure," Astorquia said. "You have good holes and bad holes out there. You just got to keep going. There's another hole ahead and another shot ahead. That's a life lesson."

With 100 holes on the scorecard - or scorecards in this case - Reid has more shots ahead than he cares to count. That's because Reid has read the room.

In this group, the goal is to play well. But the scorecard isn't the part that matters.

"Integrity responsibility and respect. Those have all been really important to me. In school, in golf, and in life," Reid said.

First Tee Idaho serves kids throughout Idaho from 7 to 18 year old, according to Naylor. Anyone interested in getting involved or registering their child can sign up here.

Watch more Local News: