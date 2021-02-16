Legislation aimed at healthcare sharing ministries dies

The House State Affairs Committee killed the bill Tuesday that would have tightened laws around the practice that draws people unable to afford private insurance.

Lawmakers have killed a proposed law intended to prevent healthcare sharing ministries from taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers.

A healthcare sharing ministry is a group of people with common ethical or religious beliefs who share health care costs.

Many of the plans offer none of the protections of the Affordable Care Act. Republican Rep. Rod Furniss told lawmakers that most of the groups operate ethically, but Idaho has about a dozen "bad actors."

