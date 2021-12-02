Bill would make it harder to get initiatives on Idaho ballot

The Senate State Affairs Committee cleared the way Friday for a hearing on the measure put forward by Republican Sen. Steve Vick.

Legislation aimed at making it more difficult to get initiatives or referendums on Idaho ballots has been introduced.

Current rules require signatures from 6% of registered voters in each of 18 districts in 18 months.

The proposed law would change that to requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 Idaho legislative districts in 18 months.

In 2019, Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoed similar bills, citing concerns the changes wouldn't stand up in court.

