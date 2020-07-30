Supreme Court halts Idaho online signatures for education funding initiative

The ruling ends for now Reclaim Idaho's attempt to collect enough signatures during the pandemic for the initiative seeking to raise $170 million for K-12 education.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S Supreme Court has ruled that an Idaho group must stop collecting online signatures for an education funding initiative for the November ballot.

The court on Thursday ruled in favor of Republican Gov. Brad Little's request that a district court's order allowing online signatures be stayed until the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears the case and makes a ruling.

The court's ruling ends for now Reclaim Idaho's attempt to collect enough signatures during the coronavirus pandemic for the initiative seeking to raise $170 million for K-12 education.

It would raise Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increase taxes on individuals making $250,000 or more annually.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Reclaim Idaho co-founder Luke Mayville said that the ruling does not stop the gathering of signatures, but it does halt the verification of those signatures by county clerks.

“The court’s decision does not halt our signature drive," Mayille said. "The decision only means that county clerks will not be required to verify signatures during next two weeks. The 9th Circuit Court will decide our case on August 13th, and we are confident they will rule in our favor. In the meantime, Reclaim Idaho will continue collecting signatures at reclaimidaho.org.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Little released a statement applauding the ruling:

"I am pleased that the Supreme Court upheld Idaho's sovereignty over its election and initiative processes," Little said. "It is important that initiatives follow the laws set by the Idaho Legislature so we can ensure those initiatives that get on the ballot are legitimate and have significant support throughout Idaho. This is a challenging time, and I am grateful for the work of our election officials who are preparing to conduct free and safe elections this fall in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch more Idaho politics: