Idaho lawmakers seek oversight of local monuments, place names

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation requiring cities, towns and schools to get permission from the Legislature to change the historic names of streets and parks or remove monuments or memorials has been approved by the House and is headed to the Senate.

The House voted 51-19 Tuesday to approve the measure backers say is needed to prevent the altering of history through obliterating historic though imperfect figures.

Opponents say the proposed law is an affront in a state that prizes local control.

Republican Rep. Doug Okuniewicz says the entire state should have a say in things such as renaming streets or removing monuments, not just the people who live near them.

