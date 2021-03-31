Special enrollment period for Idahoans in need of health insurance extended to April 30th

The Department of Insurance had initially requested a 30 day extension that was to end on March 31. Officials say more than 1,000 Idahoans took advantage the March special enrollment period.



The latest extension will allow Idahoans to avail themselves of the newly increased Advance Premium Tax Credits (APTC) passed by Congress. Those families earning over 400% of the federal poverty level may be newly eligible for APTC, and those under 400% may see increases to their APTC amount starting in April.



Unlike citizens who reside in states that use the federal exchange, Idahoans do not need to do anything to receive their enhanced APTC. On March 30th and 31st, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will notify individuals by mail of any adjustment. Since APTCs are applied annually, DHW will calculate the new APTC for the year, subtract what has been received so far, and apply the remainder going forward. The APTC will be adjusted again for 2022.



Consumers can also opt to change health plans during the special enrollment period as long as they remain with their current carrier.



"We believe Idahoans are better off when they have access to coverage," said Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron. "However, we also believe that a broad, long lasting, extension can lead to higher premiums for all. We want to offer opportunities, while protecting those who purchased coverage during the traditional open enrollment."



For more information go to the Department of Insurance's website and click on bulletins under the general information tab.