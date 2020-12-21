Health insurance deadline for Idaho extended to Dec. 31

"This really is the last opportunity to get covered for 2021, and I would hate for anyone to miss out on the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance."

BOISE, Idaho — The open enrollment deadline for Idahoans to sign up for insurance coverage for 2021 has been extended.

Idaho residents now have until the end of this year - Dec. 31 - to get health insurance that goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021. The previous deadline was Dec. 15, a day that saw a record number of signups, according to Your Health Idaho.

That surge of enrollment coupled with the coronavirus pandemic convinced officials to push back the deadline.

"An unprecedented year calls for unprecedented measures," said Your Health Idaho Chairman of the Board, Stephen Weeg. "Given the challenges faced by Idahoans in 2020 and the renewed need for comprehensive health insurance, we hope that by extending the deadline a few more weeks, every Idahoan will have access to the coverage they need for the coming year."

The deadline to apply for a monthly health insurance tax credit has also been extended to Dec. 31, 2020. The credit, which reduces insurance bills and was received by more than 80 percent of those who signed up with Your Health Idaho this year, is based on income, household size and other factors.

"I urge every interested Idahoan to explore their options and not wait until the last minute to sign up," said Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly. "This really is the last opportunity to get covered for 2021, and I would hate for anyone to miss out on the peace of mind that comes with having health insurance."

To shop for insurance plans and enroll, visit the Your Health Idaho website here. For more help or questions, call Your Health Idaho by phone at 1-855-944-3246 or click here.

Watch more 'Local News'