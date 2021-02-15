Your Health Idaho reopening for Special Enrollment Period in March

Those who enroll before the March 31 deadline will have coverage beginning April 1, 2021.

BOISE, Idaho — Your Health Idaho, a state-based health insurance exchange, announced Monday that a Special Enrollment Period will open from March 1-31, 2021. All eligible uninsured Idahoans can enroll in health coverage during this time.

"As we approach the one-year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho, too many Idahoans are still uninsured and in need of coverage," Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly said. "Reopening the marketplace and providing Idahoans with a path to comprehensive health insurance is simply the right thing to do."

Your Health Idaho is also joining forces with all state-based and federal marketplaces in offering a Special Enrollment Period at the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact Idaho.

Based on household size and gross income, Your Health Idaho will also offer a health insurance tax credit that will provide discounts and reduce the cost of premiums.

"Most people are surprised to hear that more than 80 percent of those enrolled with Your Health Idaho are eligible for lower-cost insurance, with many paying $0 per month," Kelly said. "I would encourage anyone who is interested to visit YourHealthIdaho.org and at least complete the eligibility screening to find out if you could qualify. It never hurts to check."

Those who enroll before the March 31 deadline will have coverage beginning April 1.

To enroll, visit YourHealthIdaho.org or call 1-855-944-3246.

Watch more 'Local News'