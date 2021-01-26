Watch live now: Idaho health experts answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
We will stream that briefing live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.
Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then will answer questions from media.
We are hoping to learn about the vaccine rollout and the possibility of mass vaccination clinics in Idaho. Starting in February, Idahoans 65 and older will be eligible for the vaccine.