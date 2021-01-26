Watch live now: Idaho health experts answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine

We will stream that briefing live in this story and on our YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then will answer questions from media.