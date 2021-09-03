West Ada parents encouraged to fill out mental health survey

"As a society we need to remove the stigma of requiring mental health services and provide easy access to it in the schools," said WAPEC member Grant Blankenship. "Until we make that happen, we will only exacerbate the problem, and our children will carry their declining mental health into adulthood."



The group feels the first step in this crisis is to identify the scope of mental health concerns within our schools. They believe this survey can give that baseline analysis. It plans to compile the information and share the results with the community and school district so they can start to combat the issue together.



All parents in the West Ada School District are urged to complete the confidential survey.