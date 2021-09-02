Watch live at 6 p.m.: West Ada School District to discuss potential return to full-time in-person learning

The board meeting will be live streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board of Trustees is set to meet on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. The board will discuss and potentially vote to bring students in grades 6-12 back for full-time in-person learning at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

West Ada recently created an exploratory committee tasked with determining if and when students in middle and high school can return to in-person learning four days a week.

Students in grades K-5 currently attend in-person classes every day, while students in grades 6-12 meet in person 2 days a week on alternating days.

The committee determined that students can safely return to in-person learning if the following criteria is met:

All West Ada School District staff have been given the opportunity to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the additional two weeks after the second dose to reach peak immune response (Student/Staff percent positive calculated by looking at each school’s student/staff positive case counts divided by total student/staff enrollment. Case Counts reflect positive cases that were infectious while in attendance at school or school-based activity) Student/Staff percent positive below 2% for two consecutive weeks.

West Ada faculty and staff became eligible to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 16, 2021. Primary Health indicated they could handle vaccinating all staff with the first dose within 4 weeks (by Feb. 13). This essentially starts the 28-Day “clock” between dose one and two on Saturday, Feb. 13.

By March 13, all staff would have had the opportunity to receive both doses of the vaccine.

Should the school board decide schools can reopen under the above criteria, high school students would be eligible to return to full-time in-person learning on Friday, April 9. Middle school students could return the following Tuesday, April 13.

Students would be in the classroom Tuesday-Friday and Monday would remain remote for all students.

On Monday night, Boise School District trustees moved to bring students in grades Pre-K through 2nd back for full-time, in-person learning beginning Tuesday, Feb. 23. The motion failed.