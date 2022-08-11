Idaho health care providers receive federal funding for rural communities

Terry Reilly Health Services is using its $1 million to build a new clinic in Homedale. Currently, their services are split between two different buildings.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — The federal government is funding rural health care in Idaho.

Altogether, five health care providers received over $3.5 million to improve health care access in various communities around the state.

37 states are getting money through the American Rescue Plan Act, which the United States Congress passed in March of 2021. In total, the federal government is giving $74 million dollars to these states.

Here in Idaho, Terry Reilly Health Services is using its $1 million grant to reach the community in Homedale. Terry Reilly CEO Heidi Hart said improving access to health care in rural Idaho is something they are passionate about.

“It's part of our mission and why we get up and work in health care every day,” Hart said.

The Nez Perce Tribe and Adams County Health Center also received $1 million. Walter Knox Memorial Hospital received about $447,000 dollars and the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center received about $112,000 dollar.

Terry Reilly is using its money to build a new health care clinic. Currently, their services in Homedale are split between two different buildings. Hart said having everyone under the safe roof will increase communication between staff members.

She said they are also adding a pharmacy and expanding their current medical, dental and behavioral services.

“[We] feel like we are making a better, more advanced investment into the Homedale community to help make sure that we're taking care of people and providing them the health care that they need and deserve,” Hart said.

Hart and physician’s assistant Janine Franco said getting health care in rural communities like Homedale is sometimes challenging.

Oftentimes, people have to drive long distances to get care. Franco said this is not doable for everyone, which is why improving health care in rural communities is so important.

“A lot of people travel either to Caldwell, Nampa, Boise, in that area,” Franco said. “For people who travel, it's difficult. It's nice to have a community available or clinic available and in their community.”

Currently, Terry Reilly serves 1,800 people in Homedale; the town’s population is 2,600. Hart said she hopes to increase the number of people getting care.

“Really, it's about our ability to expand and make sure that the other people that live in Homedale also have the ability to get their health care needs met,” Hart said.

The new clinic will cost $2.6 million. Right now, Hart said they still need about $600,000.

She said they are having a groundbreaking for the building on Wednesday and hope to have everything completed within the year.

Franco said the community is anxiously waiting.

“We don't get a lot of new things in hometown,” Franco said. “So, it is really exciting that [the new clinic] will be available.”

Watch more Local News: