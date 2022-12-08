New St. Luke's partnership will help 500 kids in need of clothing

With a new partnership between St. Luke's Health System's Cares Closet and the Assistance League of Boise, 500 kids in need will be able to receive needed clothing.

BOISE, Idaho — A new partnership will help vulnerable children in the Treasure Valley community stay clothed.

St. Luke's Cares Clinic and the Assistance League of Boise teamed up to provide children with essential items like shirts, pants, shoes and more.

St. Luke's Care Clinics help children who are victims of abuse, neglect, or are exposed to domestic violence. Through their Cares Closet, they have provided children with clothes, but were limited on resources, meaning they were only able to help 100 children per year.

Now, with the help of the Assistance League of Boise (ALB) - who help kids and adults reach a better quality of life - St. Luke's will be able to reach 500 children in 2022.

ALB says they have been stocking the closet for all sizes, newborns to teens, since January and are well on their way to meeting their goal.

"It was just in our wheel house to partner with St. Luke's to help organize this closet," ALB Marketing Vice President, Lynn Mounier said. "We do see children here who are going into the foster care system and for them to come to us and have an evaluation and not know where they are going. For them to get some clothing putting it in a suitcase to put it in, some toiletries, a toothbrush for the night helps our partners. It helps us serve that child in that time of need."

The St. Luke's Health System's Cares Closet is available 24/7 for other agencies that work closely with children and families like Idaho Health and Welfare and law enforcement.

There are ways to help contribute to the Cares Closet, St. Luke's is accepting donations on their website.

Both St. Luke's and the Assistance League of Boise are both accepting volunteers.

