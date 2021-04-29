Saint Alphonsus accepting walk-ins at all of its COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Appointments are still suggested for people who want to get vaccinated in Meridian, Fruitland and Caldwell.

BOISE, Idaho — Last week, Saint Alphonsus announced that anyone over 16 years of age can get a COVID-19 vaccination without an appointment at its Meridian clinic on Eagle Road.

Saint Al's said Thursday it is expending the walk-ins clinics to include Caldwell and Fruitland.

Vaccines will still be administered at the former Gordmans building at The Village at Meridian on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-in patients are asked to arrive prior to 4 p.m. to allow time for check-in, vaccinations and the required observation period.

Vaccines are also being given at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group (SAMG) locations in Caldwell and Fruitland. The Elm Clinic in Caldwell is open for vaccinations seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the Fruitland Health Plaza offers vaccines Sunday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are recommended, but walk-in patients are now welcome.

The state of Idaho has removed the residency requirement, so non-Idaho residents can receive their vaccinations at one of the three Saint Alphonsus clinics administering vaccines.

Saint Alphonsus is administering both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at the Meridian location, and only the Moderna vaccine at the SAMG locations.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use in children between 16 and 18. Parents or legal guardians must accompany minor patients to authorize the administration of vaccines, or complete and sign a consent form.

Saint Alphonsus reminds the public that vaccination remains our best hope for ending this pandemic.

Saint Alphonsus is confident in the safety of all vaccines approved for emergency use by the FDA. While most clinics are administering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the J&J vaccine is available to patients who prefer the convenience of a one dose vaccine and those who request it.

The Saint Alphonsus clinic in Meridian is located at The Village at Meridian, 2260 N. Eagle Road

The Caldwell clinic is at 315 E. Elm St., Suite 200