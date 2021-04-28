Idaho doctor: Vaccine helps return to 'normality'

Dr. Carolyn Bridges said for all the concerns about getting vaccinated, there are a lot of reasons to go ahead and get the vaccine.

BOISE, Idaho — While all Idahoans over the age of 16 are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, we know many are hesitant and have a lot of questions.



We took some of those questions to Dr. Carolyn Bridges Wednesday afternoon on the News at Four. She's retired from the CDC and is a member of the Idaho governor's coronavirus task force.



Dr. Bridges said for all the concerns about getting vaccinated, there are a lot of reasons to go ahead and get the vaccine. She mentioned traveling with fewer restrictions, and spending time with family and friends without having to wear a mask.



“Being vaccinated is very helpful, and it's going to help us all get back to more normality,” she said.

