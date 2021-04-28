St. Luke's offering walk-in appointments at all its vaccine locations

Starting Thursday, anybody 16 or older can walk into a St. Luke's vaccine location, roll up your sleeve and get a shot.

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke’s says you no longer need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at any of their clinics.



St. Luke's says they made the move to eliminate barriers that prevent people from getting a vaccine.



The state announced Tuesday that people no longer need to live or work in Idaho to get a vaccine here. So, all this now means anybody, regardless of where they live or work can get a vaccine at St. Luke's without an appointment.



The vaccine is administered at no cost to the patient.



Patients should note that COVID-19 vaccination days and hours vary by site and can change. Walk-ins are only accepted on designated vaccine days and times. If you have questions, please call 208-381-9500.



Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination is also still an option. Patients can use myChart or call 208-381-9500 to make an appointment.



More information on COVID-19 vaccinations at St. Luke's can be found online on the St. Luke's website.

Teens 16 and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available at St. Luke's sites in Nampa, Meridian, Boise and Twin Falls. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to provide consent at the time of the walk-in appointment. If the parent or guardian is not present, written or verbal consent will be needed.

