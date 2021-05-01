Albertsons hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

All three vaccines -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- will be available to the public and no appointment is needed.

BOISE, Idaho — Albertsons pharmacies says its staff will be hosting the first of two walk-in clinics this Saturday, May 1 at its Boise headquarters on Parkcenter Boulevard.

All three vaccines -- Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson -- will be available to the public and no appointment is needed.

Albertsons will hold vaccine clinics for anyone age 16 and older to get a shot.

Patients must bring their vaccination card with them. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone who has not yet received their vaccine.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccine will be available for those who are in need of their second dose.

Vaccine clinics will be held at the Albertsons Companies Corporate Office at 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd. in Boise.

Officials say the large-scale offsite clinics were planned to manage the flow of patients while maintaining social distancing.



Clinics will be held on the following days:

Saturday, May 1, 2021 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 8, 2021 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A company spokesperson says you can still get vaccinated at your local Albertson pharmacy, but you must make an appointment first.