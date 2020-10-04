Treasure Valley hairstylists provide tips for haircuts during stay-at-home order

If you plan on taking matters into your own hands, here are some tips from long hair and short hair professionals.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Governor Brad Little issued a stay home order a little over two weeks ago, which means many of us are probably due for a haircut.

Since barbershops and hair salons are not considered essential businesses, professionals are not available to give you a trim, but you can always try cutting your hair from home.

Matthew Queen owns Cadillac Matt’s Barbershop in Garden City. Right now, he is out of work, but was willing to help provide some tips for Idahoans with shorter hair.

“You can use a trimmer or a clipper,” Queen said. “You can use different guards, especially a 4, 3, or 2 – which is probably the shortest I would go.”

Queen recommends tapering the edges of shorter hair instead of having a family member give you a full haircut. He added that you only want to use the clippers in a downward motion, not upward, because it will take most of your hair off.

“I would suggest having someone help you,” he said. “But at this point, I think that a nice clean edge up and a style with a little extra product will get you through the times depending on how long we go here.”

Justin Sweat is a hairstylist based in Boise.

For longer hair, Sweat emphasized that it is always best to get it cut by a professional, but if you’re itching to get it cut, he has some tips.

“I always recommend taking a small guideline in the middle, sectioning it out, and finding the length that you want, and cutting that off,” Sweat said. “If it’s just a small trim that you need, you can use that technique all the way around.”

Sweat said he recommends that people with long hair wait until salons open to get their haircut.

The two stylists said they are completely out of work.

“It’s a trade you went to school for and have a license for and it’s like it’s all been taken away,” Queen said.

Sweat said that many people are doing what they have to do to find income during the pandemic.