Kuna elementary school to transition to remote learning on Monday

Students and staff at Hubbard Elementary School in Kuna will begin full-time remote learning on Monday after three staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

KUNA, Idaho — Students, teachers and staff at Hubbard Elementary School in Kuna will transition from hybrid-learning to fully remote learning on Monday, Oct. 26.

The school made the decision to transition to remote learning after being unable to find substitutes for three staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 and another who is currently in self-isolation.

Information regarding when the teachers tested positive is not available.

School officials said they hope to have the school open and have students back to hybrid-learning by Monday, Nov. 2.

All other schools in the Kuna Joint School District will remain on an alternating, hybrid-learning schedule.

