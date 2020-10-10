Kuna High School girls' soccer season to continue after false-positive coronavirus test result identified

Central District Health identified a false-positive coronavirus test result in a player and notified Kuna School District.

KUNA, Idaho — The Kuna High School Girl's Varsity Soccer season has not been canceled, the school announced on Friday. The news comes just one day after the team canceled its season due to a positive COVID-19 case in a student-athlete.

An error in reporting a COVID-19 test result was identified by Central District Health, according to Kuna School District. The student who was tested was given a false-positive result. Upon discovery, CDH notified the school district on Friday afternoon.

The negative test result prevents the players from entering quarantine, as they were not exposed to the virus.

Their match with Skyview High School was originally planned for Friday evening but has since been rescheduled to Saturday at 10 a.m. The match will take place at Centennial High School.

"During this unusual time, we appreciate the flexibility of our opponent and the Southern Idaho Conference to shuffle plans to allow our team to continue to compete," Kuna School District activities director Tracy Donaldson said.

