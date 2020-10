River White's mom posted a video of him doing the weather forecast on Facebook.

BOISE, Idaho — Watch out Larry Gebert!

This is River White of Kuna, Idaho.

He is Idaho’s newest meteorologist!

He is just 5 years old and he’s studying weather in his kindergarten homeschool this week with mom.

Check out his forecast.

We just love his homemade weather maps!