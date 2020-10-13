Central District Health moves Ada County schools into red category

Boise, West Ada, and Kuna school districts have moved back to the red category, meaning community transmission within the district is high.

BOISE, Idaho — Central District Health announced Tuesday that all school districts in Ada County will be moved into the "Red" category, meaning community transmission within the districts is very high.

As of Tuesday, Boise, Kuna, and West Ada school districts will operate in the red category. Districts in Elmore, Boise, and Valley counties remain in the yellow category, meaning community transmission is present, but not high.

The 14-day average for cases in Ada County schools is 22.14, according to the report from CDH.

The Boise School District will continue moving forward with its phased plan to bring students back to the classroom in person, even in the red category.

CDH officials said Friday morning during the Boise School District's board meeting that they support Boise schools continuing to allow students back into the classroom.

The West Ada Board of Trustees is meeting Tuesday night to discuss what changes will need to be implemented to the daily learning schedule in the red category.

A recent survey found that a majority of West Ada School District parents support sending their kids back to school full-time while the district in the "yellow" category.

The survey was sent out earlier this month, asking for parents, students, and staff to share their thoughts on a proposal to adjust the district's pandemic plan.

If the changes are approved, it would allow students to return to school for daily in-person learning while in the yellow category or on alternating days in the red category.

