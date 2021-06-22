Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare discusses vaccine incentives, when the pandemic will officially be "over" during biweekly meeting

The recipient of an IDHW grant is teaming up with local event planners, such as Treefort and Alive After Five, to encourage Idahoans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) held its biweekly COVID-19 press briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, and Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds were present.

During the last meeting on June 8, public health officials highlighted the state's recovery from COVID-19, sharing encouraging vaccine, case rate and hospitalization data.

During the May 25 press briefing, Jeppesen expressed concern about a trend that shows fewer people across the state are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, including young people.