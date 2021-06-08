Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare to hold biweekly COVID-19 meeting

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold its biweekly press briefing about COVID-19 in the Gem State at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, deputy state epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, Idaho Immunization Program Manager Sarah Leeds and Idaho Bureau of Laboratories chief Dr. Christopher Ball will be present during the meeting.

During the May 25 press briefing, Jeppesen expressed concern about a trend that shows fewer people across the state are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, including young people.

"We've seen the overall doses administered continue to decline over the past two weeks," Jeppesen said. "However, the number of first doses has increased during the first two weeks."

Some Idaho communities did not have the Pfizer vaccine available and had to drive out of their area to get a shot, according to Hahn. She said local health districts are working hard to do everything they can to make it as easy as possible for people to get vaccinated.