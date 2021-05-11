Watch live at 2:30 p.m.: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare to hold biweekly COVID-19 meeting

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold its biweekly meeting regarding COVID-19 in Idaho. The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube channel.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen; Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch; Dr. Christine Hahn, Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program; and Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, will be present during the meeting.

This is the first meeting the department has held since it announced it would begin holding COVID-19 meetings every other week rather than every week.

The meeting comes just one day after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals age 12-15.

