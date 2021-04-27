Watch live: Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare to hold weekly COVID-19 briefing

The meeting will be live-streamed on KTVB.COM and the KTVB YouTube page.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW) is set to hold its weekly meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Idaho Bureau of Laboratories Chief Dr. Christopher Ball, Idaho State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn, Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, and Idaho Immunization Program manager Sarah Leeds will be present during the meeting.

The meeting comes one day after the department announced Idaho medical providers will resume administering the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine after a weeklong pause due to cases of rare blood clots associated with the vaccine.

During last week's meeting, Hahn announced that Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization for children aged 12-15. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine approved for people aged 16-17, and they plan to begin vaccinating the 12-15 age group before the new school year begins.