Watch live at noon: Gov. Little to address Idaho's reopening plan

The governor is expected to announce whether Idaho has met the criteria needed to lessen coronavirus restrictions.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will again hold a press conference Friday to announce whether Idaho has met the criteria needed to move forward with the state's reopening plan.

Currently, all of Idaho except for Ada County is in Stage 4. Ada County, which has seen the highest number of coronavirus cases, remains in Stage 3 restrictions, which require bars and nightclubs to remain closed.

No businesses are required to close in Stage 4, but there are restrictions in place such as social distancing protocols.

Idaho has repeatedly failed to meet the benchmarks required to lessen restrictions, most recently in early August. Both Little and school leaders urged school districts across the state to reopen for in-person learning if possible during the pandemic, touting the money and resources allocated towards a safe reopening.

The start of the school year is likely to again be a topic during the governor's remarks Friday as private and public schools continue to grapple with how to handle students returning amid a pandemic.

The press conference is slated to begin at noon, and will be streamed live in this story and on Channel 7. Check back for updates.

