Idaho Legislature special session to address upcoming election, personal responsibility during pandemic

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a proclamation outlining the issues Idaho lawmakers will address during a special legislative session to be held on August 24.

Little called for a special session of the Idaho Legislature on August 5, a power granted to him under the Idaho Constitution.

The proclamation calls for lawmakers to discuss COVID-19 prevention procedures and the November election, which includes amendments to election laws that are needed to securely hold the election during a pandemic.

The legislature will also discuss and establish temporary, consistent standards for personal liability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two legislative proposals were not chosen to be discussed in the upcoming special session. One proposal was related to education funding and the other was related to the authority of public health districts.

Both topics merit discussion, but Gov. Little said because they are not immediate action items they do not need to be considered in this special session.

"Special legislative sessions by their very nature are intended to deal with time-sensitive issues that require immediate legislative action and cannot wait until the general session in January," Little said.

Little said information from public health districts should continue to be followed by local schools. He "supports school leaders and public health officials continuing to work closely together on the safe reopening of schools."

"We owe it to taxpayers to pull off a swift and successful special legislative session," Little said. "I appreciate the work our legislators put into the proposals for a special session and for their willingness to come to Boise next week and address these issues on behalf of the people we serve."

