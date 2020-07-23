Free boxes of food to be handed out at Expo Idaho on Thursday afternoon

The drive-thru distribution starts at 3 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. or the food boxes run out.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank is partnering with St. Vincent de Paul and the USDA on another large-scale distribution of free food on Thursday, July 23 in Boise. It will take place from 3-8 p.m. in the Expo Idaho parking lot at 5610 North Glenwood Street.



This is a drive-thru distribution. People will stay in their cars and volunteers will put the food boxes in their trunks or backseat. Vehicles should enter off Glenwood Street at Hawks Stadium.



Big crowds have been showing up for these free food giveaway.

Each household will receive two boxes of food containing: milk, butter, cheese and cooked meats along with a variety of fresh fruits and veggies.



Per the USDA, this food must be given away for free and there is no need to document eligibility for the people who receive these boxes. This ensures a quick, easy and safe distribution.



This program allows more food to flow quickly into the Idaho while aiding farmers and ranchers throughout the country.

