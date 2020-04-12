Live at noon: Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee meets to discuss vaccine roll out

The committee will go over both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine studies, and vote on priority populations to get the vaccine.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Vaccine Advisory Committee meets at noon today to start planning on the COVID vaccine's arrival to Idaho.

That meeting is scheduled to run from noon to 2 p.m.



The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee was formed by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare at the direction of Gov. Brad Little in October and its members represent stakeholders from across Idaho, including the tribes, priority populations, healthcare systems and providers, and immunization organizations.

On Thursday, Idaho saw another day of high COVID numbers.