Health & Welfare: 'We anticipate that before the end of the year we could have the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho'

Heathcare providers are expected to be the first to have access to the vaccine once it gets the green light.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to authorize the emergency use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

The same day, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare provided an update on where the Gem State stands in terms of a timeline for getting Pfizer into the hands of Idaho doctors.

"We don't know yet exactly when the vaccines will be approved but we anticipate that before the end of the year, we could have the vaccine in Idaho," said Sarah Leeds, the program manager for the Idaho Immunization Program.

Leeds says the state has already purchased seven specialized freezers, one for each public health district, to help keep the Pfizer vaccine fresh.

"It is an ultra-cold vaccine that requires a special kind of freezer," she said.

On Tuesday, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met to vote on 'Phase 1A.' That phase details the so-called 'priority populations' of who will be the first in the state to receive the vaccine.

"Included in that group of people to prioritize to get the vaccine first is health care providers, long term care staff, and residents," Leeds said. "So Idaho's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee is working to help us figure out where, when we get our shipments of vaccines, where those go around the state to prioritize those populations, but they have made their vote and the Governor gets to approve that healthcare workers will likely be the first to get the vaccine in Idaho."

Before that can happen, the Food and Drug Administration will meet on December 10 to issue a recommendation of the vaccine. Then, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet to review data.

If it is approved by that committee, the vaccine can then be administered.

"We anticipate that the ACIP will recommend the vaccine fairly quickly after the FDA approval," Leeds said.

However, there could still be a few hurdles the vaccine may need to clear before actually landing in Idaho.

"There are a few locations in Idaho that will receive vaccine shipments from Pfizer after an emergency use authorization is issued by the FDA, but it will not be administered in the state until a recommendation for the Pfizer vaccine use is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control's committee," Leeds added.

"We do know that in the information that has been put out by both Pfizer and another manufacturer, Moderna, that their efficacy data is very high at 94.5% for the Moderna vaccine and 95% for the Pfizer vaccine," she added. "The safety data, there's been very little adverse effects reported, but they will be looking at that in-depth on Dec. 10."

The Vaccine Advisory Committee will meet again on Friday, Dec. 4 to continue working on prioritizing populations.