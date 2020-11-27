Idaho COVID-19 latest: COVID-19 positivity rate nearing 20% in Idaho

Follow along as we track the latest Idaho COVID-19 news with live updates.

Idaho is currently in a modified Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds reopening plan. To learn more about the new restrictions implemented in this stage, click here.

New COVID-19 travel restrictions have been implemented in California, Washington, Oregon, which may impact Idaho travelers.

Traveling for the holidays? This COVID-19 risk map can help you plan your trip to protect yourself and your family.

Friday, November 27

12:32 p.m.- Idaho COVID-19 positivity rate nearing 20%

The latest COVID-19 positivity rate data shows the statewide rate nearing 20%.

As of last week (Nov. 15-21), Idaho's positivity rate increased 1.2%, moving from 18.2% to 19.4%.

The number of tests performed decreased from the previous week as well. During the week of Nov. 15-21, 39,922 tests were performed, down from 41,100 the week before.

Terminology:

" Recoveries" are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available."

are tracked by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The state says it "Is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available) based upon total cases, deaths, and any clinical info available." "Confirmed" cases refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive.

refer to a person who was tested for COVID-19 and tested positive. "Probable" cases refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms.

refer to a person who is exhibiting symptoms after coming in contact with a person who has a confirmed case. Though a probable case is not confirmed, the state will monitor the person for symptoms. "Total cases" refers to the number of confirmed and probable cases combined. We will always clarify how many of the total cases are confirmed and how many are probable in our daily updates.

