Idaho coronavirus latest: No cases, 15 people tested, 9 currently monitored

The coronavirus risk in Idaho is currently low.

No one in Idaho has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare officials confirmed on Tuesday, adding that the risk in Idaho is currently low.

In total, 33 people in Idaho have been monitored for possible contamination. Of these people, 27 are no longer being monitored by Idaho public health officials, meaning 6 people are currently being monitored.

Only three people in Idaho have been tested for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials say Idahoans should take precautions necessary to avoid becoming infected and should remain calm. The Department of Health and Welfare says they are in communication with the CDC and Idaho public health officials.

Idaho Governor Brad Little posted a brief video on Twitter Monday stating that "Idaho is carefully and closely monitoring the novel coronavirus."

The state is prepared to respond should the virus break out in Idaho, according to officials.

Elsewhere in the Pacific Northwest there have been multiple coronavirus cases and precautionary measures taken throughout Washington and Oregon, as well as some school closures in Northern Idaho.

In Washington, there have been nine deaths and there are 27 presumed cases. Most of the deaths were people with underlying health issues. The Centers for Disease and Prevention is investigating a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Kirkland. More than 50 people associated with Life Care Center are showing respiratory symptoms.

The previous two other known Oregon cases occurred in the Portland area and had household contacts with each other.

The majority of people who have coronavirus will get better without any long-term effects, according to an Oregon doctor. About 82% of cases tend to be mild. In these cases, symptoms diminish over five to seven days, although people are still capable of transmitting the disease. But there are many people with a higher risk of having a more severe disease if they are diagnosed with coronavirus, including those with heart disease, diabetes, asthma and other vascular disease problems.

Also, most children who get it have mild symptoms.

To put the coronavirus numbers in context, millions of Americans get the flu every single year and there are thousands of flu deaths annually.

Since October 2019, the CDC estimates around 32 million Americans have gotten the flu. That’s one in every 10 Americans.

Since the coronavirus outbreak began late last year, there have been around 80,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in China. That means those cases account for just around .0056% of China's population.”

