Increased misinformation surrounding COVID-19 prompting concerns for healthcare worker safety

After an Idaho doctor refused to prescribe two medications, that leaders urged against for treating COVID-19, it prompted verbal abuse for a patient's family.

BOISE, Idaho — As misinformation about the coronavirus, the vaccine and other treatments spread around the state and country, medical professionals are concerned about how they're able to perform their job. At the same time, a growing concern for their safety and security is becoming a problem.

"It's really disheartening," said Dr. Ashley Carvahlo, a physician working in the Treasure Valley. "We're not doing anything in our own interests, we're doing everything in the patients' interest."

It was a rough go-around for Carvalho while working in a Boise ICU several weeks ago. Within her first two weeks, she saw 14 patients die from complications of COVID-19. She said many patients are on ventilators for one or two weeks, they are then moved to comfort care or, tragically, pass away in intensive care.

"I've never seen anything like that in my career and physicians who are older than me said that they've never seen anything like that in their career," Carvalho said. "It's definitely one of the most traumatic things physicians are going through right now."

She recounts one night, in particular, that was more difficult than others. She said she lost two patients from complications from COVID-19 within the first three hours of her shift. The patients were in their 30s and 40s, both were unvaccinated and both had seemed healthy prior to their COVID-19 diagnosis.

"It's difficult to see how much waste of life we've been having," Carvalho said.

Things continued to go downhill from there.

Carvalho said while she was trying to take care of an unvaccinated patient with COVID-19, their family members wanted her to use ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. both of which she told them have not been proven to treat COVID-19 and medical groups have urged against using.

She continued to recommend other approved treatments, but the family insisted on the ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, according to Carvalho. She refused to prescribe the two medications which led to verbal abuse from the family.

"It was really difficult in the sense of the confrontation with that family, but it was also heightened by the fact the patient was so uncomfortable, so distressed right in that moment," Carvalho said.

She believes the high emotions are what lead to one family member telling her, "I have a lot of ways to get people to do something, and they're all sitting in my gun safe at home."

"I wasn't nervous for my safety. I was more concerned for the patient at that time because he was in such distress, he was really struggling to breathe, he was very sick," Carvalho said. "I wasn't able to provide the care I needed to give him because of his family."

The exchange prompted Carvalho to have security remove the family so she could continue treating the patient. She said she was able to get their breathing back to normal and at least check is doing better.

However, these stories are now becoming a dime a dozen these from what Carvalho and other medical leaders stem from misinformation.

"It's disheartening to hear that our healthcare workers have moved from feeling like heroes to feeling at risk," said Dave Jeppsen, the director of the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare (IDHW).

IDHW said they are aware of rising concerns for the security of hospital and medical staff. Elke Shaw Tulloch, an administrator of public health, said they've offered hospitals more support and an increase in security with the help from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.

While Carvalho feels exhausted and burnt out, she continues to want to help.

She hopes by sharing her story it'll let other healthcare workers going through similar experiences know they're not alone. As well, as relight some spark of compassion in the public that has gotten lost in the past year.

"I feel like I want patients to know that we respect them and we're very open to conversation about this," Carvalho said.

She urges everyone who is able to get the vaccine.

