Nampa hospice prepared to take COVID-19 patients as hospitals continue to fill up

Journeys Hospice says St. Luke's has contacted them three times since Labor Day weekend as the hospital is looking to discharge patients near death.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) confirmed once again that Idaho hospital systems are overwhelmed during a COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday.

IDHW numbers showed Idaho had an average of 757 patients in the hospital, 202 of which are in the ICU. Both are record highs, according to IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen.

"The number of COVID-19 patients continues to exceed the health care resources available," Jeppesen said.

St. Luke's Health System, one of the largest hospitals in the state, is overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients just like other medical facilities in the Treasure Valley. St. Luke's has their own hospice care, which is used to make patients more comfortable before they pass away, but that is also filling up.

Journeys Hospice in Nampa has been contacted by St. Luke's three times since Labor Day weekend and is now offering to take in COVID-19 patients.

"They’ve exhausted all their treatment options. There is nothing else to do except die in the hospital. And they would rather die at home," Journeys COVID-19 Safety Coordinator Dawn Pierce said.

St. Luke's reaching out to them for availability to discharge patients has never happened and is abnormal, according to Journeys. The Nampa-based hospice is standing by and willing to help if needed.

The way they see it, this is just another impact from our severely overwhelmed hospital systems.

"We’re here for any COVID patient that wants to go home," Pierce said. "Whether they’re home for an hour, whether they’re home for a week. That’s what we do."

