COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new high in Idaho, health leaders to hold weekly media briefing at 2:30 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — The latest COVID-19 numbers from the state were released Monday afternoon. Idaho reported more than 1,400 new COVID cases, along with 37 new deaths.



Hospitalizations in the Gem State have hit a new high with 774 people hospitalized with COVID as of Friday. Another 206 people are in the ICU. That's just one person away from the record.



Meanwhile, vaccination rates continue to climb nationwide but not as much here in Idaho. A little more than half of Idaho's eligible population has been vaccinated. Idaho trails far behind the national average with one of the lowest vaccination rates in the nation.



More Idahoans are having a change of heart and choosing to get the vaccine.

Just over 12,000 people received their first dose since last Monday. 11,800 became fully vaccinated in that same time span. Nearly 60 percent of Idahoans have received at least one dose of a two-dose series.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold their weekly COVID-19 media briefing at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. It usually lasts about an hour.

You can watch the briefing live in this story and on our YouTube channel.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health; Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

