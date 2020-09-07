Four individuals that tested positive for COVID-19 within Boise State Athletics have completed recovery process; no hospitalizations

There were no complications with the recovery process, a Boise State official confirmed to KTVB on Wednesday.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State confirmed that four individuals connected to the athletic department that tested positive for COVID-19 last month have successfully recovered.

The recovery process includes 14 days of self-isolation or quarantine, along with daily questionnaires that offer updates on the health of the infected individual.

Boise State also conducts multiple check-ins over the phone to help evaluate the physical and mental health of the individual placed in self-isolation or quarantine.

A school spokesperson also confirmed that none of the four positive tests resulted in a hospitalization.

Boise State shutdown their campus-owned facilities on June 22 and they remained closed through July 5. Those facilities reopened on Monday as members of the football team were allowed to start working out again, according to Boise State.

It is unknown if those that test positive were student-athletes, coaches or staff members affiliated with the university.

