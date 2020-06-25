Boise State: 4 COVID-19 cases among athletes, coaches and staff led to shutdown

The fight against COVID-19 remains an uphill battle for Boise State and numerous other athletic departments around the country.

As student-athletes continue to return to campus in waves during the month of June, Boise State decided to shut down all campus-owned facilities.

Of the 230-250 student-athletes, coaches and staff members that were tested for COVID-19 upon their return to campus - something that is now standard protocol - four came back with positive results.

There have been four more confirmed cases among approximately 500 other people on campus as well, the university says, prompting Boise State acted quickly to try and contain any further spread of the virus.

So, what is the Boise State Athletic Department doing to protect student-athletes? How are they handling those with confirmed cases? And who decides when the facilities on campus can re-open?

KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust visited with Marc Paul, the associate athletic director of health and wellness at Boise State, to find out. The full interview is included below.

JAY: Marc, yesterday's statement said the campus will remain closed until June 28, who decides if student-athletes can go back on campus on Monday? What does that procedure look like?

MARC: "A lot those guidelines those directions come from the campus in general and our President's Office. That process is really what we want to establish as far as parameters for coming back. Like, everybody will be re-tested. And when it's a campus-wide directive, that helps a lot, because it gives us the guidelines to go within. So, it's done in collaboration but ultimately comes from campus as to what we do."

JAY: When a student-athlete goes into quarantine after a positive test, what measures are being taken to make sure that they're OK physically as well as mentally?

MARC: "What we're doing when we're checking on them, it's a lot of tele-health with our team physicians, with our staff, our coaches are able to join in on those which is always nice. As far as the mental health piece, that's a major factor, and Stephanie Donaldson in our department has been really proactive in finding out what trends we're seeing in athletics and how can we combat it? How can we do a lot of those things to help these kids as they come home?"

JAY: "So many of these guys, they live with each other, they have roommates. So if somebody tests positive, and they do live with other Boise State football players, what is the protocol there?

MARC: "One of the things we've actually started doing, (Jeff) Pittman, (Brandon) Pringle, and those guys in the weight room, we're doing some workouts by roommate, not just position group. If somebody comes up positive and we quarantine you, it's kind of like they're all going to be quarantined to a degree. Because you just have to kind of assume exposure at that point, they're in such close proximity. The ones that are coming in in the dorms, that's something we're working with on campuses."

JAY: Marc, for a student-athlete that might be more susceptible, let's say they have asthma or something like that, what additional measures are being taken for those athletes?

MARC: "A lot of times, the people who are more susceptible or more people outside of the athletic roster. We're going to have older staff members, or we might have somebody that's been around and has developed a medical condition of some kind, or even if we do have a student-athlete that has asthma or they have some sort of underlying internal organ issues where it's safe to play (normally), but this thing isn't going affect it."

"That's a huge part of the education process: 'What could happen if you get exposed.' And then for people like myself, or another staff member that you know doesn't have to be in at work, we're going to work remotely as much as we can. And then this is a deal where everybody has a sense of personal responsibility. Just because you're a young college kid doesn't mean you get to just say 'I feel good.' No, this is on everybody to step up and take responsibility for it, including those people who might have an underlying medical condition."

JAY: When we talk about the challenges that are presented in this situation with COVID-19, yes, football is a contact sport, but something I think about is even mouthpieces. I played football growing up, you take your mouthpiece in and out probably 100 times during practice, then you touch a football. I mean it can really be that simple. So, what is your biggest concern, and you have any protocol right now for mouthpieces?

MARC: "We're coming up with protocols as we speak for all the equipment. The footballs alone, how often do those need to be disinfected? What are we doing with water? The best analogy I heard was on a call the other day. He goes, 'I feel like I'm building the airplane as I fly it.'"

