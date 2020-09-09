Technical issues continue on West Ada School District's second day of remote learning

After students experienced issues signing in for their first day of remote learning on Tuesday, connectivity problems are still effecting West Ada students.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — During the West Ada School District's second day of remote learning on Wednesday, students continue to experience connectivity issues on their devices.

The issues affected students during their first day of remote classes as well, due to web filtering software on the district devices triggering Microsoft updates to install at the same time, which then caused connectivity problems for the students in the district.

The devices used for remote learning connect back to the district with filtered internet access. On Tuesday and Wednesday, those filters became overwhelmed with update requests on Tuesday, preventing students from accessing Office 365, Windows and other educational services.

Configuration updates were sent to all district Windows devices to suspend updates from downloading while the connectivity issues are resolved.

West Ada said they have seen improvements in connectivity after several changes were implemented on Tuesday. The district is testing changes to its firewall. filter and device configurations.

These connectivity issues may not affect students for much longer, as the West Ada School board voted on Tuesday to begin bringing students back to the classroom on Monday, Sept. 14. Some students will return on Monday and the rest will return on Tuesday, with alternating days after the initial return.

West Ada will send out updates regarding the connectivity issues later on Wednesday.

Watch more 'Local News'