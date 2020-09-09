WATCH: West Ada School board meets Tuesday night with a discussion on reopening

Now that Central District Health lowered the community spread level to the yellow category, schools in Ada County can now begin planning how to bring students back.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The board for the West Ada School District is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday for a regularly planned board meeting that includes a discussion on how the district plans to reopen schools for in-person learning.

The meeting will be live streamed on KTVB's YouTube Channel and in this article.

On the school board's meeting agenda, the discussion on the update of schools reopening is lower down the schedule but KTVB will live stream the meeting in its entirety.

Watch the meeting below:

On Tuesday afternoon, Central District Health, the public health district that oversees Ada County, announced that all schools in Ada, Gem, and Boise counties will now go down to a yellow category of community spread of COVID-19. The decision opens the doors for school districts to plan how they want to bring students back into classrooms.

The change in spread levels means that students in Boise and West Ada schools, which elected to start the year entirely online, may be allowed back in the classroom. School officials for Boise and West Ada districts have said they would consider adding in-person options once the county was no longer deemed at the red level.