West Ada School District grapples with overloaded site on first day of remote learning

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Students in the West Ada School District are logging on Tuesday for the first day of school, conducted entirely through remote learning.

The first day got off to a rocky start after the West Ada websites were unable to load for some students.

District spokeswoman Char Jackson said Tuesday morning that officials are aware of the problem and are working to fix it.

"This issue is due to a nationwide server problem with Blackboard, our web hosting provider," she wrote in an email. "We are also experiencing some web filtering issues that are causing slowness in other areas as well including Teams."

Some parents told KTVB their child was unable to log in to start class at all, while others say their student was able to get into their virtual classroom and hear the teacher, but can't get some of the content to load. Still others said they are not experiencing any problems.

The service desk is working now to get everything up and running, Jackson said, but there is no estimated time for the websites to be fully fixed.

The West Ada school board voted to start the school year online if the area remained in the "red" category for coronavirus transmission. If Central District Health drops the level to yellow, students may be allowed to return in person.

