Nampa Christian Schools announce in-person return

In an email to parents it was announced that in-person learning will start August 17. Parents are also asked to sign a liability waiver that mentions COVID-19.

NAMPA, Idaho — As schools across Idaho weigh their options for returning to school, Idaho Education Association President Layne McInelly is urging schools and districts to look at the data.

“We felt like we needed to take the step to say, in order for our educators to be safe going back into the building, the positivity rate needs to go down,” said McInelly.

McInelly wrote an open letter urging schools in so-called “hot spots” in Idaho to begin the school year with remote learning.

Hot spots are places with COVID positivity rates of 5% or higher. Positivity rates measure the percentage of people who test positive for COVID out of those tested overall.

“The CDC has recommended that the positivity rate be less than 5%, and Idaho is not there right now,” said McInelly.

State data shows, for example, that in highly populated places in the Treasure Valley like Ada and Canyon County, positivity rates are 15.3% and 33.3% respectively.

“We’ve got to make sure we are looking out for not just the students, but our educators. We’ve got a lot of educators around the state that are in the high-risk category either due to age or being immunocompromised,” said McInelly.

Schools across Idaho have worked to make plans for opening schools for in-person learning in a safe way.

Nampa Christian Schools is an example. In an email to parents forwarded to KTVB, Nampa Christian details their plans to start the school year on August 17 with in-person classes.

Masks are recommended and encouraged, but not mandated for grades 6-12. Mask use for younger students will be at the discretion of parents.

It is important to note that Nampa falls within Southwest District Health, which has not opted to do a mask mandate.

An FAQ page details to Nampa Christian parents that there is an expectation that parents monitor themselves and their students for COVID symptoms, and to keep students home for at least 72 hours if there is a COVID concern.

Physical distancing will be done when feasible, with the letter detailing how classroom settings are being rearranged.

The FAQ page covers several other topics like locker access and school buses.

Additionally, parents are asked to sign a waiver of liability.

One bullet point reads on the waiver reads, “participation includes possible exposure to and illness from infectious diseases including but not limited to MRSA, influenza, and COVID-19. While particular rules and personal discipline may reduce the risk, the risk of serious illness and death does exist.”

Liability waivers are not unique to Nampa Christian situation.

Caldwell High School posted a liability form on their website for student athletes to sign before they can use or enter the facilities for fall sports.

McInelly says he knows everyone wants to go back to normal, teachers especially. But these are not normal times.

“They also know they have to take care of their families and it needs to be safe. Proper protocols need to be in-place before they feel safe going back into their classroom,” said McInelly.

Watch more of The 208:

See all of the latest episodes of KTVB's newest show in our YouTube playlist: